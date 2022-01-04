Expect slippery roads for Wednesday morning commute, city says

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The city of Madison is warning drivers that roads will likely be slippery and snow-covered for the Wednesday morning commute.

City Streets Division crews are ready to go when snow begins to fall Tuesday night, the city said, but strong winds will likely lead to blowing and drifting snow, especially in open areas. The winds could end up re-covering cleared roads with snow even after crews have removed it.

“When the snows begin to stick to the roads, crews will be dispatched to the main thoroughfares to treat them as conditions allow,” the city said in an email update Tuesday afternoon.

ALERT DAY: Blowing snow tonight, Wednesday – Gary

Overnight temperatures will also drop below the point where road salt is effective, the city said.

“The frigid temperatures are expected to last until the weekend, too,” the city said. “This means if the snows arrive as predicted, it will linger on all Madison roads, including the main thoroughfares, until temperatures warm.”

⚠️Slippery roads are expected with this latest storm. Make sure you have the following in your car emergency kit:

✔️ Flashlight and extra batteries.

✔️ Jumper cables.

✔️ Warm clothes and blankets.

Learn more here: https://t.co/4Y4J0sO1ea#ReadyWI pic.twitter.com/ax3Ufr3k8O — ReadyWisconsin (@ReadyWisconsin) January 5, 2022

A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas west of Lone Rock from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Areas east of Lone Rock, including the city of Madison, are under a winter weather advisory beginning at midnight until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Download News 3 Now’s First Warn Weather apps for the latest forecasts anytime, anywhere.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.