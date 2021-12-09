Exact Sciences donates a half million dollars to Urban League’s Black Business Hub project

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The Urban League of Greater Madison’s future Black Business Hub on the city’s south side is getting a large donation from one of Madison’s biggest employers.

Exact Sciences announced Thursday morning they will be donating $500,000 to help pay for the construction of “The Hub.” The company will also lease space in the building to connect with job seekers and other community organizations, according to a news release.

“The Hub” is scheduled to break ground in the coming weeks at the corner of Park Street and Hughes Place and aims to be a place to help connect the city’s Black community with career opportunities while also helping Black and other entrepreneurs of color grow their businesses.

The 76,000-square foot, four-story building will also include retail and office spaces, co-working and meeting spaces, a rentable commercial kitchen and businesses assistance and mentoring programs. The Urban League will also help underwrite loans and grants for minority business owners in the city.

“It will be a vibrant cultural, business, and community site that invites people to come together to support new businesses and build greater understanding of the challenges and opportunities we all share,” Urban League of Greater Madison president and CEO Dr. Ruben Anthony said in a statement.

With the donation from Exact Sciences, the Urban League says less than $1.9 million is remaining on their fundraising goal to make sure construction of The Hub starts according to schedule. They hope to raise that money by the end of the year and begin construction before the ground freezes.

