Ex-Wisconsin pharmacist pleads guilty to vaccine tampering

HOGP In this booking photo provided by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Port Washington, Wis. Steven Brandenburg is shown. The Wisconsin pharmacist, accused of intentionally spoiling hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine, convinced the world was "crashing down" told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he felt the shots would mutate people's DNA, according to court documents released Monday.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Wisconsin pharmacist has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that he tried to spoil dozens of vials of COVID-19 vaccine.

Prosecutors in January charged 46-year-old Steven Brandenburg, of Grafton, with two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products. Brandenburg pleaded guilty to both counts in a video conference with U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

He could face up to 20 years in prison and $500,000 in fines when he’s sentenced in June.

Police arrested Brandenburg on Dec. 31 as part of an investigation into how 57 vials of Moderna vaccine were left for hours outside a refrigerator.

According to court filings, Brandenburg believed the Moderna vaccine wasn’t safe. There is no scientific evidence to support that contention.

