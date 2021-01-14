Ex-Michigan health chief charged with manslaughter in Flint

Associated Press by Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s former health director was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who got Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint water crisis.

Nick Lyon pleaded not guilty during an appearance in a Genesee County court. He worked for then-Gov. Rick Snyder. The Republican former governor is facing misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water saga.

Prosecutors are revisiting how Flint’s water system was contaminated with lead during one of worst human-made environmental disasters in U.S. history.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.