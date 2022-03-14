Evonne M. Montefelt

by Obituaries

Evonne M. Montefelt, age 85, of Juda, died Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Pleasant View Nursing Home. Evonne was born on April 24, 1936 in Lafayette County, the daughter of Sanford and Mary Peterson. She graduated from Argyle High School in 1954. She was united in marriage to Jerry Montefelt on June 9, 1973 at the East Wiota Lutheran Church. Evonne and Jerry farmed on the Montefelt home farm in Spring Grove Township until 2019. She enjoyed taking trips with Jerry, farmwork, gardening, raising her flowers, and watching after her cats.

Evonne is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry Montefelt of Juda; two sons, Allan Montefelt of Romeo, MI, Brian (Angie) Montefelt of Orfordville; two granddaughters, Hannah and Nicole; great grandson, Luke; her brother, Larry (Carmen) Peterson of El Paso, TX; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Jeannette Davis.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, with Cal Schaver officiating. Interment will follow in Oakley Union Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 16, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Oakley Union Church Cemetery in Evonne’s name. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

The family would like to thank the staff of Pleasant View for their wonderful care of Evonne.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Evonne M. Montefelt, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.