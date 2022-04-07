Evetovich named interim UW-Platteville chancellor

by Logan Reigstad

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Tammy Evetovich, the provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, has been named the university’s interim chancellor.

A news release from the UW System Thursday afternoon touted Evetovich’s work in helping the campus through the COVID-19 pandemic and spearheading an academic strategic plan to help guide the university’s future. She will take over for current chancellor Dennis Shields, who is heading to Louisiana to become the president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge.

“I am honored and humbled to carry on the rich legacy at UW-Platteville as interim chancellor,” Evetovich said in the release. “From my first interactions with students, faculty, staff, and alumni, I quickly learned how special this place is and admired the deep commitment to learning so valued by the entire UW-Platteville community. Our hands-on approach to education has contributed greatly to strong student outcomes and makes our graduates valuable additions to the workforce. I look forward to continuing that pioneer attitude and creating momentum towards building even more student-focused initiatives.”

Evetovich will take over on June 1.

The announcement comes days after the interim chancellor at UW-Whitewater resigned. Jim Henderson initially said he stepped down because he didn’t feel he would be able to make progress in hiring a permanent leader for the campus.

He later told the Wisconsin State Journal he and other chancellors were opposed to a plan from the UW System to send students a survey about free speech on campus.

Following Henderson’s resignation, plans to send students the survey were delayed to the fall.

