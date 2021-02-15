Everything you need to know to vote in the spring primary election
From voter registration to important deadlines, News 3 Now has compiled a list of resources for voting in the spring primary election.
State election information (Elections Commission)
Dane County election information, polling places
What’s on your ballot? (My Vote Wisconsin)
State voter information center
Madison election information, polling places
