Everything you need to know to vote in the spring primary election

From voter registration to important deadlines, News 3 Now has compiled a list of resources for voting in the spring primary election.

State election information (Elections Commission)

Dane County election information, polling places

What’s on your ballot? (My Vote Wisconsin)

State voter information center

Madison election information, polling places

