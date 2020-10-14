Everything you need to know for voting in the presidential election
From voter registration to important deadlines, News 3 Now has compiled a list of resources for voting in the November election.
State Election Information (Elections Commission)
Dane County Election Information, Polling Places
My Vote Wisconsin
State Voter Information Center
Madison Election Information, Polling Places
Election News
