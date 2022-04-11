‘Everybody goes home happy’: Clinton’s 18th annual Easter egg hunt

by Samantha Benish

CLINTON, Wis. – It’s a tradition as old as time – the annual Easter egg hunt.

For 18 years, the Clinton community has brought together kids like Raelynn.

IT’S A TRADITION AS OLD AS TIME – THE ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT.

“We went to an easter hunt, it was really fun…we didn’t get too many eggs, but it was super fun,” said Raelynn Teliszcza, a participant of the event.

Kids of all ages are able to join in on the fun, making lifelong memories along the way.

“Yeah, that’s a real thrill for us,” said Raelynn.

A thrill from not only collecting eggs and candy, but helping the larger community.

“We always do have a donation for the food pantry. People are so generous, we have a huge amount of food donated today as well,” said Sherylin Man, board member of Friends of Carver-Roehl.

“Everybody goes home very happy.”

For kids like Raelynn, events like these add to the meaning of Easter.

“Easter, the egg, means the beginning of new life and new year and happiness,” said Raelynn.

…all while bringing a community together.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.