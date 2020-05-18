Evers withdraws virus plan outline amid GOP opposition

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has withdrawn its outline for a new emergency rule to manage the coronavirus pandemic after it came under attack by Republicans.

The state Department of Health Services proposed an outline for a new rule on Thursday, a day after the state Supreme Court struck down Evers’ stay-at-home order.

The outline stated that the rule could “re-articulate” parts of the stay-at-home order.

The Legislature’s rules committee has final say on any emergency rule. The committee’s co-chairman, Republican Steve Nass, demanded Friday that Evers withdraw the outline.

The DHS notified legislative leaders Monday it was pulling the outline.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments