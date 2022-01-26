Evers visits broadband grant recipients

by Site staff

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is visiting more recipients of the Broadband Access Grant.

On Tuesday, Evers and commissioner Tyler Huebner of the state’s Public Service Commission visited the Reedsburg Utility Commission to present four light-speed grants to businesses in Sauk and Iowa counties.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan act.

Evers said since 2019, his administration has made investments that will connect nearly 300,000 homes and businesses.

“We know that the digital divide is holding our state back and access to reliable internet connectivity is not a luxury, it is a necessity,” Evers said.

Evers declared 2021 the year of broadband access in Wisconsin and is looking to make more investments this year.

