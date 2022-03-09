Evers to give $4M in grants expanding healthcare access in Janesville, Edgerton

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Governor Evers announced over $4 million in grants was awarded to healthcare services in Janesville and Edgerton.

The grants were part of the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program. Over $1.1 million will be sent to HealthNet of Rock County.

“Making sure that critical healthcare services…is essential to ensuring we are building healthier communities,” Evers said. “I am glad to be awarding these funds today to support two great projects.”

Over $3.8 million was awarded to Edgerton Hospital and Health Services. The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

