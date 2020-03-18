Evers to comply with Republican lawmaker’s records request

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers will comply with an open records request from a top Republican lawmaker who filed a lawsuit to force the release of material related to farmer mental health programs.

Lawyers with the state attorney general’s office, who represent Evers, filed a motion last week asking a Dane County circuit court judge to put the lawsuit on hold because Evers has agreed to comply,The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday.

Republican Rep. Jon Nygren sued Evers in November after the governor denied a request Nygren made in August for records related to a farmer mental health program.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments