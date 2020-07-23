Evers tells Trump to keep federal agents out of Milwaukee

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants President Donald Trump to keep federal agents out of Milwaukee.

FEDERAL AGENTS TO EXPAND TO MILWAUKEE While President Trump mentioned Chicago and Albuquerque, a White House release said the program would be expanded in the next few weeks into Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee, as well. https://t.co/cjmtXjFO4R — News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) July 23, 2020

Trump and the White House announced Thursday that federal agents will deploy to Chicago; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cleveland; Detroit; and Milwaukee to combat rising crime.

Evers, a Democrat, sent Trump a letter on Wednesday saying he was “deeply disturbed” to hear White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows say in a television interview Sunday that agents might travel to Milwaukee without any direct communication with his office.

Evers said he’s strongly opposed to the move, warning it will only make things worse. He says Wisconsin authorities can handle protests.

