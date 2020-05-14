Evers’ task force on student debt meets for first time

Even with all the concerns college students and grads are juggling now, student debt is not going away.

A task force the governor created to address student debt met online for the first time Wednesday.

The group is made up of dozens of Wisconsin residents that have different stakes in the discussion, from borrowers to college staff to parents and lawmakers.

One person, from the Student Borrower Protection Center, said even with the freezes the federal government has put on student loans right now, student debt has been and will continue to be an issue, if not get worse.

That’s just one piece of what the group will talk about and eventually try to solve.

“Our goal is really to come up with a set of workable, practical, implementable solutions that we can put forward,” said Sec. Kathy Blumenfeld, the head of the state Department of Financial Institutions. “And I have great confidence and trust that this is the right group to do that.”

This task force was created as part of one of the governor’s promises during his State of the State address.

Currently the group has plans to meet about twice a month through the summer.

