Evers’ stay-at-home extension draws anger, pleas for help

Associated Press by Associated Press

An estimated 1,500 protesters gathered to rally against Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order at the Wisconsin State Capitol on April 24, 2020. Brad Horn / Wisconsin Watch

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin residents bombarded Gov. Tony Evers’ office in the hours surrounding his decision to extend the state’s stay-at-home order with hundreds of emails blasting him for destroying the state’s economy and begging him to let their business remain open, records The Associated Press obtained show.

Evers’ website received about 6,435 messages between the morning of April 16 and 5 p.m. on April 17, the day Evers extended stay-at-home to May 26.

A majority of senders opposed the order. Some called the extension “political suicide” for the governor.

