Evers signs pair of bills to support service members

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Evers signed two bills Tuesday meant to benefit Wisconsin’s service members.

Act 158 allows military medical personnel to work at community-based residential facilities, residential care apartment complexes, inpatient and outpatient healthcare facilities without having to get a license.

Act 159 allows active-duty service members, their spouses and their children to qualify for in-state tuition at UW System and Wisconsin Technical College System schools, even if they are relocated from Wisconsin.

“Our service members and their families give so much in service to our country,” Evers said. “They exemplify some of the best of what Wisconsin has to offer.”

Both pieces of legislation are also designed to help address workforce shortages, particularly in the healthcare industry.

