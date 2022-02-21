Evers signs order creating commission to address veterans issues

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order Monday, creating a commission to address issues facing veterans.

Evers announced the move during his State of the State address last week. The Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity will address problems like housing insecurity and substance use disorders.

“Wisconsin veterans often face unique hurdles when they return to civilian life,” Evers said. “This commission will have the intentional involvement of veterans and their families, so we can take their lived experiences and input to find action-forward solutions to help and support Wisconsin veterans.”

Over 300,000 veterans call Wisconsin home. The commission will make recommendations for measures that could be included in Evers’ 2023-25 budget should he win reelection.

