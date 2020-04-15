Evers signs coronavirus relief into law, lawmakers signal more will be done

Amy Reid

Gov. Tony Evers signed the state’s coronavirus relief bill into law on Wednesday.

The bill moved quickly through the Legislature, but behind the scenes lawmakers said they were working on the legislation for weeks. It passed the Senate unanimously on Wednesday and nearly unanimously in the Assembly on Tuesday, but some legislators said the work isn’t done.

Senate President ⁦@SenatorRoth⁩ is one of few members of the state Senate physically present for the extraordinary session today. Most are videoing in. They are taking up the coronavirus response bill that passed the Assembly easily yesterday.#News3Now ⁦@WISCTV_News3⁩ pic.twitter.com/wNrZxKwPh8 — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 15, 2020

The legislation touches on multiple areas, removing the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits, allowing pharmacists to extend prescriptions, expanding Seniorcare and setting aside money for the Joint Finance Committee to assign later if needed, among other provisions.

In both the Assembly and Senate sessions, Democrats pushed for amendments that would remove certain voter ID requirements and expand absentee voting during a public health emergency. In both sessions, the amendments were immediately tabled by votes along party lines.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, talked about further action the Legislature might take.

“This bill is imperfect, and it might be the first bill of a number that we are going to have to pass in the legislature,” Fitzgerald said. “But it is timely, and I think it’s been well thought out, and I think it will help.”

Shilling encouraged her colleagues to come back and pass further relief, just as Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, did during his floor address on Tuesday.

“Know that healthcare workers, know that childcare workers, manufacturing, construction, tourism, those industries and small business still need our help,” Shilling said.

.@GovEvers responds to coronavirus bill passing legislature: “Although I remain concerned about what is missing from this legislation I have called for this bill to be sent over for my signature as soon as possible.” @WISCTV_News3 #News3Now — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 15, 2020

Evers proposed his own legislation weeks ago, and in a statement Wednesday said he still wanted those ideas considered, such as more help for small businesses, farmers and first responders.

“The bottom line is that we have to do everything we can to keep our families, our neighbors and our communities safe while also looking towards our economic recovery,” Evers wrote in a statement. “People across our state are hurting. We have asked Wisconsinites to make sacrifices so we can keep them safe, and the Legislature needs to do their part.”

