Gov. Evers shares details on ‘Safer at Home’ order

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers shared new details Tuesday about his Safer at Home order which orders all Wisconsinites to stay at home unless the activity is considered essential.

The order goes into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. and will remain in place until at least April 24, or until a suspending order is issued.

Gov. Evers, Palm’s Health Order #12: Safer At Home

Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, businesses that produce or transport food and beverages, child care facilities, charitable organizations, media organizations, gas stations and other businesses needed for transportation, hardware stores, laundry services, hotels and motels, home-based care services, and mail and logistics businesses are all listed as essential.

According to the order, essential activities include obtaining medical supplies, seeing a doctor, buying groceries or other supplies, engaging in outdoor activities as long as social distancing requirements are followed, traveling to work at an essential business, and making trips to care for family members, friends or pets.

While some businesses will remain open to provide essential services, Evers’ order requires that people must follow social distancing rules as much as possible while at those businesses. Social distancing rules require people to stay at least six feet apart. The order also notes that people should wash their hands for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible. Other health and safety recommendations can be found here.

Restaurants and bars will still be allowed to stay open for carryout and delivery orders.

All K-12 schools, public libraries, places of amusement, and salons and spas are required to close.

Evers’ order also puts a ban on all non-essential travel. Travel to and from any essential business is allowed under the order.

Any violation of the order is punishable by a $250 fine and/or up to 30 days in jail.

Read the full order online here.

For a list of businesses and events that have been impacted by COVID-19, click here.

