Evers sending 500 National Guard troops to Kenosha ahead of Rittenhouse verdict

by Logan Reigstad

SEAN KRAJACIC Kyle Rittenhouse, right, and his attorney Corey Chirafisi listen during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year.

KENOSHA, Wis. — Roughly 500 troops from the Wisconsin Army National Guard are reporting for active duty as law enforcement officials prepare for the conclusion of the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ office said Friday.

Evers’ office had previously said troops were ready to be mobilized if the governor deemed it necessary, but did not provide specifics on how many may be called.

On Friday, the governor’s office said the troops will stage outside Kenosha on standby to respond if local law enforcement agencies request their help.

“We continue to be in close contact with our partners at the local level to ensure the state provides support and resources to help keep the Kenosha community and greater area safe,” Evers said in a news release.

“The Kenosha community has been strong, resilient, and has come together through incredibly difficult times these past two years, and that healing is still ongoing. I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully,” the governor also said

Rittenhouse is on trial for shooting three protesters in Kenosha last year, killing two of them. The defense rested its case Thursday afternoon. Closing arguments in the case are scheduled for Monday morning.

