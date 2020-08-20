Gov. Evers seeks federal grant for Capitol statue of Black leader Vel Phillips

Associated Press by Associated Press

Photo courtesy of UW–Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is requesting $150,000 in federal grant money to pay for a new statue on the Capitol grounds of the state’s first Black secretary of state and to restore two statues that were torn down by protesters in June.

Two-thirds of the grant requested Thursday would be used for a new statue of Vel Phillips, who would be the first person of color honored with a statue at the Capitol.

The remaining $50,000 would be used to restore the statue of Civil War hero and abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg and the “Forward” statue.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.