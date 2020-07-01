Evers seeks applications for Dane County Circuit Court

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that he is seeking applications for the Dane County Circuit Court – Branch 17.

According to a news release, the appointment will fill a vacancy created by Judge Peter Anderson’s resignation, which is effective Aug. 4.

The release said the new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2021.

People interested in applying should email a complete application form, which can be found here, as well as the supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov by July 20.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process are asked to contact the Office of Legal Counsel at the same email address as above. People who have already applied for an appointment to the Dane County Circuit Court will already be considered, according to the release.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments