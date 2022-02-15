Evers returns to Capitol for in-person State of the State Address

by Logan Reigstad

Christina Lorey/WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is set to deliver his fourth State of the State Address Tuesday night as he eyes re-election in the fall.

Evers’ address at the Wisconsin State Capitol will be a return to the traditional in-person format after the Democratic governor delivered his remarks virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor is expected to tout the state’s pandemic response, record low unemployment, workforce challenges and the Republican-written budget he signed that included a $2 billion income tax cut.

The address is set to begin at 7 p.m. with the Republican response given by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) to follow; watch it live on Channel3000.com or on News 3 Now’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Looking back at 2021

Early in his 2021 address, Evers held a moment of silence for the more than 5,000 Wisconsinites who had died due to COVID-19. That total has since surpassed 11,600.

In last year’s speech, Evers touted the nearly $2 billion the state had invested in its COVID-19 response and the importance of vaccination in returning to a sense of normalcy.

At the time of his speech, the state was less than one month into its vaccine rollout; today, more than 9.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. In total, 67.5% of Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose and 63.6% are fully vaccinated, the Department of Health Services reported Monday.

During the speech, Evers declared 2021 to be the “Year of Broadband Access” and proposed nearly $200 million in investments in broadband. The Republican-authored budget the governor signed in July instead included $125 million in broadband expansion grants through general fund supported borrowing.

Evers also announced plans in May to use $100 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus funding for broadband expansion.

READ: Full biennial budget

Another focus of the address was on what Evers described as the state’s “antiquated” unemployment system, which he said has been around since the presidency of Richard Nixon.

Evers announced he would call a special legislative session to begin to fix the system, but some Republicans laid the blame not with technology but with mismanagement of the state’s Department of Workforce Development.

In February, Evers signed a bill aimed at modernizing the system, but it did not include immediate funding for an overhaul.

READ: Full text of Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021 State of the State Address

In both of his last two State of the State speeches, the governor pushed for legislative redistricting maps drawn by the nonpartisan People’s Maps Commission he created after his 2020 speech, which he said would create fair and impartial maps.

Ultimately, in December Evers submitted redistricting maps to the state’s Supreme Court that followed a “least change” approach the court said it would make. While Evers opposed the move because he said the 2011 maps on which the proposal was based were already gerrymandered, the court’s conservative majority said it’s not their job to draw maps that are politically fair.

In November, the governor vetoed Republican lawmakers’ maps that Democrats called “Gerrymandering 2.0.”

