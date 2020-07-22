Evers resists statewide mask order; multiple Wisconsin cities pass mandates

MADISON, Wis. — Racine and Green Bay have joined Madison and Milwaukee as Wisconsin cities that passed mandates requiring people to wear masks in certain public settings.

But Gov. Tony Evers has resisted issuing a statewide order like those in place in many nearby states.

More than half of U.S. states now have statewide mask mandates.

Minnesota was to become the latest to announce a mandate on Wednesday. Neighboring Illinois and Michigan also mandate the wearing of masks.

The Racine and Green Bay requirements were approved at city council meetings Tuesday night. They both take effect Monday.

Sauk County said Tuesday that it will not order any countywide masking requirements, but each municipality within the county has the approval to do so.

