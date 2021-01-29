Evers: Repealing mask mandate is like eliminating speed limits

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has admonished rival Republicans for trying to repeal his statewide mask mandate, saying killing the order would be akin to abolishing speed limits.

Senate Republicans voted Tuesday to end Evers’ health emergency declaration, which would end the mask mandate. Assembly Republicans were poised to follow suit on Thursday but delayed a vote after learning that ending the emergency declaration would cost the state federal food assistance.

Evers said Friday that the mandate is one of the last tools he has to fight COVID-19 and shot down GOP arguments that the order is an affront to personal liberties.

