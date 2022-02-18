Evers pushes first responder support plan during visit to Darlington

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers visited Darlington on Thursday as he pushes a plan he announced earlier this week to support first responders in Wisconsin.

The plan, which Evers announced during his State of the State Address on Tuesday, would invest nearly $30 million to help emergency medical services and fire departments, especially in rural areas.

Darlington is moving from a volunteer EMS system to a paid one, and Evers is taking steps to fund the system and others.

“It’s a commitment we’re making,” he said. “It’s a start. It isn’t going to make things perfect, but we believe for the Darlingtons of the world and rural EMS, it will be a significant step forward.”

Evers also visited the Baldwin Ambulance Service in St. Croix County Thursday.

