Evers proposes flood bills even though Assembly is done

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is proposing a package of legislation designed to control spring flooding even though the state Assembly has adjourned until January.

The bills proposed Tuesday would cover a portion of local governments’ costs to repair highways and bridges, and allocate another $10 million to help local governments build structures to collect storm water and groundwater. It would also create an income tax deduction for flood insurance premiums and increase borrowing authority for a state program that funds local conservation activities.

The bills will likely go nowhere. Assembly Republicans adjourned their two-year session last month and aren’t expected back until January.

