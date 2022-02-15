Evers praises Wisconsin National Guard for sexual assault response improvements

by Kyle Jones

Courtesy: Wisconsin National Guard

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin National Guard completed an assessment of its sexual assault and harassment prevention and response programs, Governor Evers announced Monday.

The assessment was done by the National Guard Bureau Office of Complex Investigations and came after the Guard made improvements to its programs.

“Everyone should feel safe and supported in the workplace,” Evers said in a statement. “I am glad the Wisconsin National Guard has moved forward expeditiously to implement positive changes and build a culture that does not tolerate harassment and assault.”

Following a review from the OCI, the Guard implemented a policy to refer all sexual assault allegations to local law enforcement, as well as the National Guard Bureau’s judge advocate and OCI.

The Guard instituted two new program instructions — one focused on sexual assault reporting, investigation, and accountability, and another focused on sexual harassment reporting, investigation, and accountability.

The Guard also created Case Management Groups, which provide monthly updates to leadership on current sexual assault cases and responses, and address sexual harassment allegations. The groups also address personnel vacancies, training, and certification deficiencies.

“Sexual assault and harassment are inconsistent with our military values,” Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp said. “We will continue educating our force and working to prevent sexual assault from happening in the first place.”

Evers’ announcement closes out a 32-month process.

