Evers pardons 25 people, bringing record total to 416

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Evers pardoned granted 25 pardons Monday, bringing his total to 416. Evers has granted more pardons than any other governor in contemporary history.

The move come after applicants spoke to Evers’ Pardon Advisory Board on January 14.

“I’m proud to grant these 25 pardons today to recognize the hard work these folks have done in their communities and lives to make amends and give back to their communities,” Evers said. “I look forward to continuing this critically important work.”

Republican Gov. Scott Walker didn’t issue a single pardon during his two terms before Evers defeated him in 2018.

