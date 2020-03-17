Evers orders schools closed indefinitely

Associated Press by Associated Press, Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday extended the closure of all public and private K-12 schools indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, Evers said “schools will be closed for the duration of the public health emergency.” He also ordered that gatherings are limited to 10 people or less.

The number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin increased from 47 to 72 in one day, and health officials are warning of shortages in testing equipment.

Evers’ original order on Friday had ordered schools closed until at least April 6.

With limited tests available nationwide and Kenosha, Milwaukee, and Dane counties showing community spread, we have to take every precaution. Moving forward, we are limiting gatherings to 10 people or less. More on this action here: https://t.co/kGxqlvAIvZ — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 17, 2020

