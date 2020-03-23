Evers orders non-essential Wisconsin businesses closed

Associated Press by Associated Press, Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering the closure of all non-essential businesses starting Tuesday, and urging people to stay at home to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus that has killed four people in the state and infected at least nearly 400.

Evers tweeted Monday that he would be signing the order on Tuesday.

“I know this has been difficult and has disrupted the lives of people across our state. That’s why issuing a #SaferAtHome order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do, and it’s not something I take lightly,” Evers tweeted. “But here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously.”

Evers tweeted that more explicit information about what the order means for people’s day-to-day lives will be shared soon.

On Sunday, Wisconsin’s number of confirmed cases jumped to 382, over 100 more than the previous day.

It comes after Evers already ordered K-12 schools and a host of other businesses closed, including bars, restaurants and hair salons, and limited gatherings to no more than 10 people. But the newer, tighter restriction mirrors what other states have done, including neighboring Illinois.

We have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of the people of our state as we have responded to COVID-19. We’ve taken important steps, but folks, time is of the essence. So today I’m announcing we’ll be issuing a #SaferAtHome order tomorrow. Here’s what this means ⬇️ — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 23, 2020

