Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of Wisconsin firefighters

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Copyright 2019 CNN The American flag.

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of the Silent Procession Ceremony that will honor firefighters who lost their lives while working.

“Our firefighters go to work every day putting their health and safety on the line in order to protect their friends, neighbors, and communities,” Evers said. “On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we are grateful for their selfless service to our state and honor their sacrifice.”

Evers’ executive order also calls for flags to be lowered on Oct. 10 in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day during Fire Prevention Week.

The full executive order is available here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.