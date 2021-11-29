Evers orders flags to half-staff for trooper who died from COVID-19

by Kyle Jones

Master Trooper Dan Stainbrook. Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

MADISON, Wis. – The United States and Wisconsin state flags will fly at half-staff Tuesday, in honor of a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper who died from COVID-19.

Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook, 42, died two weeks ago. He was a 20-year veteran of the State Patrol, serving in Waushara County.

In a statement Monday, Governor Tony Evers called Stainbrook a “true public servant.”

“Dan was a part of our team,” Evers said. “Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to Dan’s family and loved ones as well as his colleagues.”

A public funeral service for Stainbrook will be held Tuesday at Woodlands Church in Plover. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the service will start at 1 p.m.

