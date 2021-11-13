Evers orders flags flown at half-staff Monday to honor Persian Gulf War veteran who died after contracting COVID-19

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags in Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff to honor a veteran and former member of the Town of Hartford Police Department who died last month after contracting COVID-19.

Lt. Col. John Palese Jr., 66, of West Bend, died on October 17 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty, Evers’ office said. The Air Force and Wisconsin Air National Guard veteran served in the Persian Gulf War and was most recently an administrative captain for the Town of Hartford Police Department.

Evers ordered U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday.

Palese is set to be interred in Union Grove on Monday with military honors.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.