Evers on Trump visit: ‘I write today to respectfully ask you to reconsider’

Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — In a letter released by his office Sunday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers asked President Trump to reconsider his planned visit to Kenosha in the wake of protests and the shooting of Jacob Blake.

“I understand yesterday you indicated you would be visiting Kenosha, and according to pool reports last night, that you intend to visit Kenosha this Tuesday,” the letter said. “I write today to respectfully ask you to reconsider.

“When I visited Kenosha last week, what I saw was a community working to deal with the trauma and pain of these events and extreme loss. They are exhausted and heartbroken with the division that has ripped apart their community, but they are also already working to rebuild, together, and support each other in the face of adversity.”

The governor said it is the job of elected officials to “lead by example and be a calming presence,” and said it is “not the time for elected officials to ignore armed militants and out-of-state instigators who want to contribute to our anguish.” Evers was likely referring to Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old from Illinois who has been charged with several counts of first-degree homicide after two people were killed in Kenosha on Tuesday night. Trump said Saturday he would have no comment at this time on Rittenhouse’s actions.

“As governor, I will continue to support the Kenosha community as well as the people across our state who are demanding police accountability and transparency reform. This work cannot wait, which is why I have called the Wisconsin legislature to come to work on Monday and take up a policing accountability and transparency reform package. I would welcome your support of these initiatives.”

Evers’ comments come just hours after Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes appeared on CNN and said “we don’t need that right now,” when asked about Trump’s visit.

“For the reasons above, I urge you to revisit your decision to visit Kenosha on Tuesday. Thank you for your time and your consideration of this request.”

President Trump has not responded to Evers’ letter at this time.

