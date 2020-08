Evers on the possibility of FEMA funding for unemployed Wisconsinites

Site staff by Site staff

Michiganders who are unemployed will be receiving an additional $300 through federal funding. When Gov. Tony Evers was asked if this could happen for Wisconsinites in the future, this is what he said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.