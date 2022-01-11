Evers makes stop in Spring Green to visit small business grant recipient

by Site staff

Gov. Tony Evers visits Spring Green on January 11, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday visited a number of small businesses across the state that will be getting a grant to help them through the pandemic.

Among the stops Evers made was Arcadia Books in Spring Green.

The store was selected for the We’re All In small business grant, the largest grant program focused exclusively on small businesses since the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation was established in 2011, that agency said last year.

Funded primarily by the federal CARES Act, the “We’re All In” program provides $2,500 grants to 30,000 small businesses. The grants target small businesses with up to 20 full-time employees that were in business by January 2020 and with total annual revenues of up to $1 million.

“The thing that I found amazing with every stop I’ve made over the months with small businesses is how resilient they are and how innovative they are to keep going during a pandemic,” Evers said.

Evers also made stops at several businesses in Portage and Appleton.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.