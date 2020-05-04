Evers, legislative leaders to meet, discuss coronavirus

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to meet Republican and Democratic legislative leaders to discuss next steps in Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting late Monday afternoon comes the day before the Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in a case brought by the Republican legislative leaders seeking to block Evers’ “safer at home” order, which is slated to run until May 26.

Evers and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald expressed a willingness on Friday to meet.

Republicans have been increasingly critical of Evers’ approach to the COVID-19 crisis.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments