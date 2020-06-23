Evers leaves school opening decisions to local districts

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers says local school officials will ultimately make the hard decisions about how to resume classes this fall.

The state Department of Public Instruction issued guidelines for schools on Monday that call for face masks, no more than 10 students in class and opening buildings only two days a week.

Evers stressed during a conference call with reporters Tuesday that the DPI guidelines are simply recommendations and local school districts can choose to follow them or go their own way. He said he’s confident that districts will be able to make good decisions.

