Evers launches ad criticizing GOP over virus response

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — With coronavirus cases soaring in Wisconsin, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has launched a television ad criticizing Republicans for inaction. And the Madison school district has announced it will remain all-virtual at least Jan. 22.

It’s the state’s second-largest school district. The number of positive coronavirus cases in Wisconsin has nearly doubled in a month, with the state setting daily records for new cases, deaths and hospitalizations this week.

A field hospital to handle overflow patients opened near Milwaukee on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Rock and Chippewa counties are among those asking people who have the virus to assist with contact tracing efforts.

