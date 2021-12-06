Evers honors National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day with flag lowering

by Kyle Jones

HOGP In this photo provided by the Department of Defense, a battered American flag flies in the foreground at the military barracks at Hickam Field near Honolulu, during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941. (AP Photo/DOD)

MADISON, Wis. – December 7, 1941, is a date which will live in infamy. Gov. Evers will honor those who were killed that day with a flag-lowering Tuesday.

Executive Order #145, signed Monday, orders the U.S. and Wisconsin state flags to be flown at half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

“Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is an opportunity to thank our veterans and pay respects to those who have known the true cost of freedom,” Evers said in a statement Monday. “We honor their memory and their legacy.”

Tuesday will mark 80 years since Japanese fighter aircraft attacked Pearl Harbor. Over 2,400 Americans were killed and another 1,000 were wounded.

The United States declared war on Japan the day after the attack.

Germany and Italy declared war on the U.S. in the following days, beginning America’s full involvement in World War II.

Today, 4.399 World War II veterans live in Wisconsin.

As part of Evers’ executive order, Tuesday was also proclaimed “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day” across the state.

