Evers gives UW System go-ahead for sex assault rules

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has given the University of Wisconsin System the go-ahead to draft new policies complying with new federal rules bolstering sexual misconduct defendants’ rights.

Evers in June rejected a system scope statement for rules bringing UW into compliance with revisions Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made in May to Title IX, a 1972 law barring discrimination based on sex in education.

Documents provided to regents, however, indicate the system submitted four new scope statements to Evers and the governor signed off on them June 19, four days after he rejected the initial statement.