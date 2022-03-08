Evers, four other governors, urge Congress to suspend federal gas tax

by Kyle Jones

Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP A customer pumps gasoline into his car at a Sam's Club fuel island in Gulfport, Miss., Feb. 19, 2022. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hits a record $4.17 on Tuesday, March 8, as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports.

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Evers asked Congress to suspend the federal gas tax Tuesday as prices at the pump continue to rise.

Evers, along with the governors of Michigan, Colorado, New Mexico and Pennsylvania wrote a letter urging Congress to halt the tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon, until 2023.

In the letter, they called on Congressional leaders to pass the Gas Prices Relief Act, legislation they said would slow down rising gas prices while allowing the federal government to invest in infrastructure.

BREAKING: Average gas price per gallon in Wisconsin is almost $4 after going up more than 50 cents in a week. I’m urging Congress to suspend the federal gas tax—18.4 cents per gallon—until 2023 to help bring down gas prices for folks across our state. Wisconsinites can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/mN6tsr0ESa — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 8, 2022

“I know folks and families are feeling the pressure of everyday costs going up,” Evers said in a statement. “Wisconsinites can’t wait for relief—they need help today.”

According to AAA, the average gas price in Wisconsin as of Tuesday was $3.942. The national average was $4.173.

