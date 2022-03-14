Evers, DHS announce ‘Thank You’ tour honoring frontline workers

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Evers and the Department of Health Services launched a statewide tour Monday to honor frontline workers.

The “Thank You Tour: Moving Forward Together” will recognize community efforts to fight COVID-19 throughout Wisconsin. The DHS will also launch a webpage where people can post notes of appreciation for healthcare workers.

“Over the past two years, we have witnessed millions of people across Wisconsin going above and beyond,” Evers said in a statement. “We’ve worked hard to get our state and our economy in the best position to recover and rebound.”

According to the DHS COVID-19 dashboard, COVID-19 activity levels remain high in a majority of Wisconsin counties, but daily case rates continue to decline.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.