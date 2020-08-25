Evers declares state of emergency in Wisconsin

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A state of emergency has been declared in Wisconsin following statewide protests in response to a police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.

Gov. Tony Evers issued the order Tuesday afternoon. It allows for state agencies “to provide safety and protection to people of Kenosha and other Wisconsin communities.” It also allows the Wisconsin National Guard to help local first responders protect infrastructure, like utilities and fire stations, during protests.

The declaration comes after Jacob Blake was shot Sunday in Kenosha by police. Video of the shooting was posted online and has gained national attention.

Large crowds have gathered in Kenosha and Madison since Sunday to protest the shooting.

You can read more about the order here.