Evers: Capitol will stay closed, state workers to wear masks

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has postponed the reopening of the state Capitol building and will require all state employees to wear masks inside of state facilities starting next week.

The Capitol building has been shuttered since March as part of Evers’ plan to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. It had been set to open next Monday, but Evers’ administration announced Wednesday that it will remain closed indefinitely.

The administration also announced that starting Monday, all state employees must wear masks when working indoors in state facilities, including in bathrooms, elevators and parking garages.

