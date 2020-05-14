Evers calls resignation request for health leader ‘insane’

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is chiding a Republican lawmaker who called for the resignation of the state’s health secretary, saying it was an “insane statement.”

Sen. Tom Tiffany was elected to Congress in a special election on Tuesday. On Thursday, Tiffany said Palm should step down as leader of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services because of how she handled response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled 4-3 that Palm exceeded her authority with a stay-at-home order. Evers called Tiffany’s statement “insane” and said “I know you are better than this.”

