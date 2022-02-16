Evers calls for special legislative session to consider surplus checks for Wisconsinites

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday signed an executive order calling for a special legislative session to consider using the state’s projected budget surplus to give $150 refunds to every Wisconsin resident.

Evers first announced plans to use some of the state’s surplus for individual checks, investments in public schools, and to help offset childcare costs during a January news conference.

Evers renewed his call for surplus checks Tuesday night during his fourth State of the State address.

“This plan comes at a time when Wisconsin families are struggling, facing rising costs at the grocery store and gas pumps, and small businesses are struggling to get supplies, all while the state itself is in an unprecedented fiscal position,” Evers said. “There’s no reason we can’t do this, and the rising costs Wisconsinites are seeing every day are every reason that we should. So, let’s find common ground, let’s pass this plan, and let’s get this done. It’s just the right thing to do.”

In addition to considering surplus checks, Executive Order 156 calls on the Legislature to invest nearly $611 million in K-12 education, provide more funding for the University of Wisconsin System, and create a family caregiver tax credit.

The Republican-led Legislature would have to approve Evers’ plan for it to go into effect. Following Evers’ initial announcement, GOP leaders said they’d rather use the money from Wisconsin’s budget surplus to give Wisconsinites a tax cut in 2023.

Evers has called on the Legislature to convene for several special sessions during his tenure to address issues like police reform, funding for public schools and expanding BadgerCare, but GOP leaders have routinely gaveled in and out of the session without taking any action on Evers’ proposed measures.

