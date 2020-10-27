Evers calls for self-imposed lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

Associated Press by Associated Press, Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is calling for Wisconsin residents to voluntarily shelter in place as the number of coronavirus infections continues to spike.

State and county health officials reported 4,756* cases on Tuesday. They also reported the virus was a factor in 57* additional deaths, a new daily record.

Evers told reporters during a teleconference that he wants people to stay home and limit their interactions to their immediate family.

The governor issued a stay-at-home order in March when the pandemic began but the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court struck it down. A state appeals court last week blocked another Evers order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.

